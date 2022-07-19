U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver-Centre, British Columbia, will make a funding announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, July 20, 2022



Location: 

The Vancouver Art Gallery


The Heritage Courtroom 301


750 Hornby St


Vancouver, British Columbia



Time: 

1:00 p.m. (PDT)

 

Members of the media who would like participate virtually must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. A Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c1470.html

