MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North (Manitoba), will make a funding announcement regarding support to address the overrepresentation of Métis people in the justice system in Manitoba.

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c2576.html