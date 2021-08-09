U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement Regarding the Revitalization of Indigenous Laws

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, will make a funding announcement related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50. They will be joined by Councillor David Kenworthy from the Katzie First Nation.

Date:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021



Time:

2:30 p.m. (ET)

Journalists who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link and phone-in option will be provided to those who register.

Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c7730.html

