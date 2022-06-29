U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General, will make a funding announcement to raise awareness about the new conversion therapy offences in the Criminal Code and the rights of LGBTQ2 sexual assault survivors in Québec.

Date:            Thursday, June 30, 2022

Time:            11:30 a.m. (ET)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

