MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI AND PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARY ANANDASANGAREE TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General will make a funding announcement. They will be joined by the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Date:             

Tuesday, July 26, 2022



Time:           

9:15 a.m. (ET)

 

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/25/c5363.html

