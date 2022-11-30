U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +19.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.93 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0076 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1040
    -0.5300 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.73
    +613.84 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier and Minister Duclos to announce the opening of the portal to apply for the Canada Dental Benefit

·1 min read

OTTAWA,ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will visit a dental office for children and teens in Ottawa to announce the opening of the portal for the Canada Dental Benefit.

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Kids and Teens Dentistry, 3 Larkspur Dr., Nepean, ON

RSVP: Accredited media representatives wishing to attend this event in person or virtually via Zoom are asked to register in advance by emailing cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca.

