Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier and Minister Duclos to announce the opening of the portal to apply for the Canada Dental Benefit
OTTAWA,ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will visit a dental office for children and teens in Ottawa to announce the opening of the portal for the Canada Dental Benefit.
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Kids and Teens Dentistry, 3 Larkspur Dr., Nepean, ON
RSVP: Accredited media representatives wishing to attend this event in person or virtually via Zoom are asked to register in advance by emailing cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca.
SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c4317.html