Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce funding for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto

The Government of Canada supports the Holocaust Education Centre in North York

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will take part in a press conference on Friday to announce support for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto. He will appear on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez.

DATE:

Friday, June 10, 2022

TIME:

2:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

Tamari Hall – Room 9

Lipa Green Building on the Sherman Campus

4600 Bathurst Street

North York, Ontario

COVID-19 Notice: Journalists wishing to attend the press conference must wear a mask. In addition, journalists must not have any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a person who has received a positive diagnosis in the last 14 days.

