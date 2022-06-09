U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.25
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,300.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,282.25
    +7.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.24
    -0.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +2.13 (+8.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1910
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,089.30
    -68.91 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.06
    -3.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce funding for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto

·1 min read

The Government of Canada supports the Holocaust Education Centre in North York

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will take part in a press conference on Friday to announce support for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto. He will appear on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists are asked to confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Friday, June 10, 2022

TIME:
2:30 p.m.

LOCATION:
Tamari Hall – Room 9
Lipa Green Building on the Sherman Campus
4600 Bathurst Street
North York, Ontario

COVID-19 Notice: Journalists wishing to attend the press conference must wear a mask. In addition, journalists must not have any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a person who has received a positive diagnosis in the last 14 days.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

