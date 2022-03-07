U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.72
    -92.15 (-2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,015.95
    -598.85 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,000.26
    -313.17 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.34
    -32.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.77
    +6.09 (+5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.90
    +31.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7390
    +0.0150 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    -0.0128 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3880
    +0.6080 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,029.58
    -870.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.88
    +2.26 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make a funding announcement

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for a funding announcement to underscore the Government of Canada's efforts to help support and empower survivors of human trafficking in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date
Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time
9:30 a.m. PST

Location
103 – 3833 Henning Drive
Burnaby, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: Ministry of Health – Province of British Columbia, COVID-19, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c2543.html

