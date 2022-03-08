Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for a funding announcement to underscore the Government of Canada's support to Indigenous youth in British Columbia through a new program to address violence.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time

9:00 a.m. PST

Location

Seabird Island Band

2895 Chowat Road

Agassiz, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: Ministry of Health – Province of British Columbia, COVID-19 , practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

