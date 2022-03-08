U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,199.70
    -1.39 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,855.31
    +37.93 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,879.55
    +48.58 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.92
    +21.59 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.82
    +5.42 (+4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.00
    +52.10 (+2.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.78
    +1.06 (+4.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0058 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8590
    +0.1080 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7030
    +0.3940 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,650.80
    +618.53 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.90
    +6.41 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make a funding announcement

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for a funding announcement to underscore the Government of Canada's support to Indigenous youth in British Columbia through a new program to address violence.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date
Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time
9:00 a.m. PST

Location
Seabird Island Band
2895 Chowat Road
Agassiz, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: Ministry of Health – Province of British Columbia, COVID-19, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c6666.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Biden announces U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre report that President Biden has announced a ban on Russian energy imports to the U.S.

  • Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns gasoline prices will rise further

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, underscoring strong bipartisan support for a move that he acknowledged would drive up U.S. energy prices. "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

  • Coca-Cola, Citi Bank, Starbucks among companies staying open in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the companies still operating in Russia and their reasoning.

  • Cloudflare, Akamai resist calls to stop protecting Russia from protest cyber attacks

    The reponses come after Ukraine-founded cybersecurity startup SOC Prime called for all U.S.-based tech companies to suspend sales and business services to Russia.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Says Sanctions See Russian Economy ‘Crater’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayThe U.S. and U.K. banned the import of Russian oil while the European Union is considering issuing joint bonds to help counter the economic fallout from P

  • Russia-Ukraine war causing ‘complete chaos for the shipping industry,’ AEI fellow says

    American Enterprise Institute Resident Fellow Elisabeth Braw joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine war is affecting global supply chains, sanctions on Russian oil, and potential shifts in globalization.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • 5 new sanctions the U.S. may slap on Russia for its war with Ukraine

    The West has many more actions it could take against Russia for its war on Ukraine, says Goldman Sachs.

  • The U.S. Bans Russian Oil, Turns To Iran, Venezuela As U.S. Shale Can't Make Up The Difference

    The U.S. announced a ban on imports of Russian oil Tuesday. Oil stocks climbed to recent highs as oil prices soar.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • ‘We f****** hit them’: Russian warship that attacked Snake Island soldiers ‘destroyed’

    Video footage appears to show Ukrainian navy exchanging fire with Russian ships as it defends the Black Sea port of Odessa

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • U.S. Stocks Erase Gains as Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to grip global financial markets, as U.S. stocks and oil swung wildly on headlines related to the war in UkraineMost Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayThe S&P 500 turned lo

  • Joe Biden Plans to Issue Crypto Executive Order

    President Biden's executive order is expected to explore the possibility of a new central bank digital currency.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • U.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil Today

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and the U.K. will impose a ban on imports of Russian energy Tuesday without the participation of European allies, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Ru

  • Russian aircraft losses in Ukraine ‘unsustainable for more than a fortnight’

    Russia cannot sustain its air losses for more than a fortnight after at least nine aircraft were shot down in just 24 hours, analysts have said.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa