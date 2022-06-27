U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to participate in National Security Discussion

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will participate in a discussion on the changing global landscape and its implications for Canada's national security, hosted by the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

Following a conversation with hosts, Minister Mendicino and members of CIGI will take questions from conference participants.

Date

Monday, June 27, 2022

Time

2:00 p.m. EDT

Media who wish to participate in this free virtual event, can register via Eventbrite, no later than Monday, June 27 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/26/c5293.html

