Media advisory - Minister Miller to highlight new investment in cleantech company specializing in artificial intelligence

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will highlight funding for a groundbreaking clean technology company that is helping to advance the region's economic and environmental prosperity.

Minister Miller will be joined by Sam Ramadori, CEO of BrainBox AI, to discuss business solutions to environmental challenges, while also highlighting how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian companies in achieving business growth and helping Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives.

 

Date:

 Monday, February 27, 2023



Time:

11:30 am (ET)



Location:

BrainBox AI


500-2075 Robert-Bourassa Boulevard


Montréal, Quebec

 

