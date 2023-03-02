U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Media advisory - Minister Ng to announce the national expansion of the CAN Health Network

·1 min read

MARKHAM, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will announce the next steps of the CAN Health Network, including its national expansion.

Date:               

Friday, March 3, 2023



Time:               

12:30 pm (ET)



Location:         

SE Health


90 Allstate Parkway, Suite 300


Markham, Ontario


Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by March 1 at 5:00 pm (ET).

Members of the media are asked to arrive to the event by 12:15 pm (ET) to set up.

