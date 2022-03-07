U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.98
    -113.89 (-2.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,908.55
    -706.25 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,896.39
    -417.05 (-3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.74
    -43.16 (-2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.48
    +3.80 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.60
    +33.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3113
    -0.0135 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3130
    +0.5330 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,420.01
    -1,320.90 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.99
    -13.63 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Media advisory - Minister Ng to announce the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will announce the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. She will be joined by Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto–Danforth, and representatives of the partner organizations.

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Location: Canadian Film Centre
Northern Dancer Pavilion
2489 Bayview Avenue
North York, Ontario

Notes

  • Media representatives interested in participating over Zoom or in person should contact Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 p.m. (ET) on March 7.

  • Members of the media participating over Zoom will receive a link to the event and are asked to log in no later than 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.

  • Members of the public can watch the announcement on the Canada Business Facebook page.

