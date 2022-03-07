Media advisory - Minister Ng to announce the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy

Reuters Videos

STORY: Participants painted their bodies mainly in black, dressed up in colourful costumes meant to resemble Native American traditional clothing and marched through the streets of the city dancing and filling it with drum beats and music.The festival dates back to the 1930s but residents stopped celebrating it during the first years of the 1975-1990 civil war. It made a comeback in 1985 and has been celebrated almost annually ever since.Zambo's origins are not clear but some locals say it is an old Brazilian festival brought to Lebanon decades ago by immigrants, and is Tripoli's version of the Rio de Janeiro festival.Others say it comes from Greek immigrants that resided in the Al-Mina region.Al-Mina area, near Tripoli, has both Muslim and Christian communities and many of its residents believe the festival helps bring the two communities closer.Revellers usually end their march by jumping into the Mediterranean Sea, but didn't on Sunday (March 6) because of the weather conditions.Greek Orthodox Lent started on Monday (March 7), one day after the Zambo festival was held.