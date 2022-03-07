Media advisory - Minister Ng to announce the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy
OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will announce the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. She will be joined by Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto–Danforth, and representatives of the partner organizations.
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Location: Canadian Film Centre
Northern Dancer Pavilion
2489 Bayview Avenue
North York, Ontario
Notes
Media representatives interested in participating over Zoom or in person should contact Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 p.m. (ET) on March 7.
Members of the media participating over Zoom will receive a link to the event and are asked to log in no later than 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.
Members of the public can watch the announcement on the Canada Business Facebook page.
