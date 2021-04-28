Media advisory - Minister Ng to discuss Budget 2021 at virtual event in Edmonton and Calgary

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a virtual event with the Edmonton and Calgary chambers of commerce to discuss Budget 2021 investments in small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in virtual event with the Edmonton and Calgary chambers of commerce.

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. (MDT) / 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Note: Journalists can register with Youmy Han (youmy.han@international.gc.ca) to access the event.

