Media advisory - Minister Ng to discuss Budget 2021 at virtual event in Edmonton and Calgary

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a virtual event with the Edmonton and Calgary chambers of commerce to discuss Budget 2021 investments in small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in virtual event with the Edmonton and Calgary chambers of commerce.
Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. (MDT) / 2:00 p.m. (EDT)
Note: Journalists can register with Youmy Han (youmy.han@international.gc.ca) to access the event.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

