Media advisory - Minister Ng to participate in roundtable on Budget 2021 with small businesses in the Windsor-Essex region

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a virtual roundtable with small businesses in the Windsor-Essex region to discuss Budget 2021 investments in small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in a virtual roundtable with small businesses in the Windsor-Essex region.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021

Time: 3:15 p.m. (ET)

Note: Journalists can contact Youmy Han to access the virtual event at youmy.han@international.gc.ca

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • World shares boosted by Fed guidance, Biden plan

    Global shares extended gains on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy and U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package. Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as bullish forecasts for a demand recovery this summer offset concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil.

  • The great exit: central banks line up to taper emergency stimulus

    The Bank of Canada set the taper ball rolling last week, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programmes. The big guns of central banking - the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan - won't officially pare stimulus for a while, a message the BOJ reinforced on Tuesday and one the Fed is expected to reiterate on Wednesday. Yet the Bank of Canada's C$1 billion ($806 million) cut to its weekly bond-buying programme may remind investors that the next phase in 2021 will be the taper phase, John Briggs, global head of strategy at NatWest Markets, told clients.

  • Oil Surges With U.S. Demand Bump Driving Global Rebound Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to the highest in over a month as a combination of declining U.S. petroleum product supplies and signs of stronger demand buttressed expectations for a revival in global consumption.Futures in New York jumped 1.5% on Wednesday, posting the largest back-to-back daily gains in two weeks. A U.S. government report showed total petroleum stockpiles dropped last week, led by the biggest weekly decrease in distillate inventories since early March. A gauge of demand for overall petroleum products rose to the highest in more than two months. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting an unprecedented jump in global oil demand as vaccination rates rise.“There’s a lot of green shoots in demand,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. India’s coronavirus crisis is “clearly a headwind, but looking at what’s going on in the U.S., it’s a completely different story.”The hefty decline in U.S. distillate supplies comes as robust freight demand drives a trucking boom, providing another sign of the recovery underway in the world’s largest oil-consuming country. At the same time, retail gasoline prices in California rose to $4 a gallon for the first time in a year and a half as restrictions ease in the most-populous U.S. state. Still, a resurgence of the pandemic in countries such as India and Brazil are raising concerns around how long it will take to see a full-fledged demand rebound take hold worldwide.“The market expects a major revitalization for global oil demand from this summer onwards,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “As vaccination campaigns progress and as lockdowns are set to soon be lifted in Europe and other recovering economies, the need for road and jet fuels will increase and the result will be felt.”The Energy Information Administration report also showed domestic crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week, smaller than the 4.32 million barrel increase reported by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories grew for a fourth straight week, the EIA data showed.The risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health, however. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark slumped on Wednesday to only a shallow backwardation -- an indication that tightness in crude supplies may be easing. Meanwhile, Rystad lowered its oil liquids consumption estimates for India, seeing a 1.4 million barrel-a-day global inventory surplus in May due to the demand loss.Still, oil is enjoying support from renewed interest in the broader commodities space as the U.S. dollar continues its overall downward trend and as investors look to hedge against inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded their view of the economy on Wednesday while leaving key interest rates near zero. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for its lowest close since late February, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“Broad-based commodity index ETFs continue to see strong investor demand,” with these flows “more correlated with the reflation trade and less so with any one particular commodity’s fundamentals,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. Macro factors should “remain supportive for the foreseeable future and, as such, commodities should continue to outperform other asset classes, attracting even more investor capital to the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Equities Retreat, Bonds Gain After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index jumped in late trading after Apple Inc. crushed revenue estimates and Facebook Inc. reported gains in sales and users.Stocks ended the cash session lower after a back-and-forth day. The S&P 500 reached a session high after Jerome Powell said the central bank is not considering cutting back on asset purchases that have helped the economy recover from the pandemic. Treasuries rose after the Fed kept interest rates at zero and policy makers strengthened their view of the economy. Recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” they said, reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. Apple rose 3.3% and Facebook gained 5.4% as of 4:44 p.m. in New York.“No news is good news as far as the market is concerned because it means the Fed will remain accomodative for the near future,” said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager and principal at F.L.Putnam Wealth Management. “This is a Goldilocks Fed. It is exactly what the equity markets are looking for.”The Fed decision came as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose to a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for. All of the main U.S. equity gauges closed lower.Facebook Inc. rallied 5% postmarket, adding to gains from the cash session after earnings and sales topped expectations. Apple Inc. also gained after hours as its revenue exceeded the highest estimate. Ford Motor Co. extended declines after giving a disappointing forecast for the year.Among other earnings-related news:Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.With stock valuations about 25% above their five-year average, investors have been searching for new catalysts to sustain the bull market momentum.A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:President Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2129The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3947The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.59 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto advocates will have to wait a while longer for the U.S. regulator’s verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval as applications pile up.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Wednesday that the agency is pushing its decision on whether to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” the structure to June 17. The delay comes a day before the SEC was due to rule on an application from VanEck Associates Corp., one of at least 11 issuers weighing a Bitcoin ETF, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Optimism has been building that after nearly a decade of efforts, the SEC may finally approve a Bitcoin ETF launch this year. Underpinning that conviction is new SEC leadership in Chairman Gary Gensler, who’s seen as more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor Jay Clayton. However, Wednesday’s filing suggests that the agency is proceeding cautiously.“It sounds like they just want to take a deeper dive into the product before giving a firm decision, which is probably the best course,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “They want to ensure the end customer is not at any unknown risks.”VanEck’s application is one of three filings acknowledged by the SEC, meaning it has a limited amount of time to either approve or reject the proposals.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC“We hope that the commission approves Bitcoin ETFs and recognizes that VanEck submitted the earliest active 19b-4 among all issuers,” said Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck. “A Bitcoin ETF isn’t controversial anymore.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed 88% so far in 2021, building on last year’s 305% surge. Though hopes are riding high for Bitcoin ETF approval this year, Wednesday’s delay isn’t discouraging for the crypto community, said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil.“They will eventually reach a positive conclusion that will allow for the ETF launch to go forward. It’s just taking a bit longer,” said Tawil, the firm’s president. “To allow the SEC more time go ahead and get comfortable, I think that’s OK. I don’t think anyone should see it as a major threat.”Read More: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTake(Updates with chart and adds comment from David Tawil.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Reins In the Treasury Market’s Angst with Dovish Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped send Treasury yields lower on Wednesday by making clear that the central bank doesn’t foresee a need to remove policy accommodation any time soon.Ten-year Treasury yields fell to the day’s lowest levels after the Fed’s decision to keep policy unchanged, as forecast, with an extra dose of dovishness from Powell adding to the market move. In remarks to reporters, he said the recovery has been faster than expected but “it remains uneven and far from complete” and the economy “is a long way from our goals.”The 10-year yield initially rose to approach 1.66% on the release of the Fed’s decision, then sank back as Powell spoke in a post-meeting press conference, to hover around 1.61%, down roughly 1 basis point. In his answers to reporters, he reaffirmed that officials aren’t ready to start discussing plans to taper their massive bond-buying program.Powell’s emphasis that the Fed “was taking some time to achieve substantial progress on their policy goals” helped send yields lower, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. “And then he was resolute on that it was not time to talk about talking about tapering” asset purchases.The Fed held its main policy rate near zero and vowed to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace.The Fed meeting came amid a revival this week of bets on quicker inflation after a string of strong economic numbers and as President Joe Biden continues to lobby for an aggressive next round of fiscal stimulus.The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, reached nearly 2.43% Wednesday -- the highest since April 2013. The move came even as officials again stressed that the recent jump in actual inflation will prove transitory.“We want inflation to run higher than it has been running over the last quarter century,” Powell said. And for that we need inflation expectations “that are really well anchored at 2%, and we really don’t see that yet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bain Weighs Extending Investment in $12 Billion Drugmaker Stada

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital is weighing a deal to extend its investment in Stada Arzneimittel AG, one of Europe’s top listing candidates, as it seeks more time to expand the German drugmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said. The buyout firm is discussing the possibility of selling its 50% stake in Stada to another Bain fund, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A deal could value the business at more than 10 billion euros ($12.1 billion), according to the people.It invested in Stada through Bain Capital Europe Fund IV, which was raised in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Bain is considering transferring its holding to a more recent vehicle, the people said. Moving the stake to a newer fund would present an alternative to a sale or initial public offering, allowing Bain to own the business for longer while still returning cash to the original fund’s investors.Such deals have become more common recently, as private equity norms that cap a fund’s lifespan have proven too rigid for Covid-stricken markets. Still, it would be a novel move for Bain. The buyout firm is still considering other exit options and hasn’t chosen which path to pursue, the people said.Any decision will likely be made together with Cinven, the investment firm that owns the rest of the business, according to the people. Representatives for Bain, Cinven and Stada declined to comment.Delayed ExitStada had been seen by bankers as one of the most sought-after potential IPOs in Europe this year. Bain and Cinven agreed to buy the business in 2017 for more than 5 billion euros and then expanded it rapidly through acquisitions. In the past two years, Stada has bought a package of consumer health and skin care brands from GlaxoSmithKline Plc, as well as a portfolio of products from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.The company, headquartered in the spa town of Bad Vilbel on the outskirts of Frankfurt, increased revenue by 18% last year to more than 3 billion euros. It offers products such as Cetebe vitamin C supplements, Zoflora disinfectants, Nizoral dandruff shampoos and Ladival skin treatments.Other buyout firms have also been seeking ways to hold onto their portfolio companies for longer. BC Partners is finalizing plans to sell Springer Nature to a special-purpose fund with new backers led by Neuberger Berman Group LLC, after scrapping a proposed IPO of the academic publisher, Bloomberg News reported last month. The deal will allow BC Partners to continue expanding Springer Nature before seeking a final exit in three to five years.EQT AB in February participated in a fresh investment in veterinary care company IVC Evidensia through its ninth fund, with its seventh fund partially exiting. In August last year, European buyout firm Hg reinvested in Norwegian software developer Visma in a deal allowing some of its older funds to mostly sell out of their holdings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden wants the new monthly stimulus checks for families to continue for years

    The president and Democrats in Congress want to extend changes to the child tax credit.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • It's not just the paycheck. Disneyland workers say why they're eager to return

    As Disneyland's reopening nears, the theme park has hired back a lot of workers. Others are still waiting and hoping for the call.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Biden's families plan would make Obamacare permanently cheaper for millions

    The American Families Plan would extend recently enacted ACA subsidies beyond 2022.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.