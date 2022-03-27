Media advisory - Minister Ng to speak at the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub's annual meeting
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will deliver remarks at the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub's annual meeting.
Date:
Monday, March 28, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kMII58F4SgeqkaXPVCgMtg
Media representatives interested in participating over Zoom or in person should contact Alice Hansen no later than 9:00 a.m. (ET) on March 28.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
