Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to Attend 110th Session of the International Labour Conference

GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will be attending the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference on June 7 and 8, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Minister O'Regan will deliver a plenary address on June 7 to highlight Government priorities to improve the lives of workers in Canada and around the world.

Journalists who wish to attend the conference virtually can register on the International Labour Organization's website.

To request an interview with Minister O'Regan, please contact Daniel Pollak, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour, at daniel.pollak@labour-travail.gc.ca.

The Minister will be available to media via teleconference.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

DATE : Wednesday, June 8, 2022



TIME : 8:00 p.m. CEST / 2:00 p.m. EDT

Journalists who wish to participate in the press conference must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 10:00 p.m. CEST / 04:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Dial-in information will be provided to those who register.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c3939.html