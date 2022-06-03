U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.66
    -65.16 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,930.95
    -317.33 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.82
    -304.08 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.15
    -15.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.02
    +2.15 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -19.40 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.34 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9610
    +0.0480 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2499
    -0.0079 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8520
    +0.9820 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,540.30
    -698.84 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.29
    -21.51 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to Attend 110th Session of the International Labour Conference

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will be attending the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference on June 7 and 8, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Minister O'Regan will deliver a plenary address on June 7 to highlight Government priorities to improve the lives of workers in Canada and around the world.

Journalists who wish to attend the conference virtually can register on the International Labour Organization's website.

To request an interview with Minister O'Regan, please contact Daniel Pollak, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour, at daniel.pollak@labour-travail.gc.ca.

The Minister will be available to media via teleconference.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

DATE:

Wednesday, June 8, 2022



TIME:

8:00 p.m. CEST / 2:00 p.m. EDT

 

Journalists who wish to participate in the press conference must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 10:00 p.m. CEST / 04:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Dial-in information will be provided to those who register.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c3939.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bad news about hiring trends in tech is 'misleading': Economist

    Announcements continue to pile up about hiring slowdowns in the tech world. Economists think these paint a "misleading" picture of the labor market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall sharply following strong May jobs report

    U.S. stocks slid at the start of trading Friday as investors weighed May's employment report, which showed the economy creating more jobs than expected last month.

  • Corporate America Turns Up Volume on Warnings About Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate America is ratcheting up its warnings about the US economy.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsExecutives from Jamie Dimon and Elon Mu

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variant became the dominant strains. "Based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," FDA staff said.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Plunging Today

    FDA briefing documents in advance of next week's advisory committee meeting highlighted potential safety issues with Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Did Tesla's Elon Musk Just Predict the Next Recession?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is never afraid to speak his mind, and millions of people pay close attention. What's potentially concerning about the Tesla leader's comments, though, is that in some ways, consumer-led recessions can be self-fulfilling prophecies. Musk emailed Tesla executives that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy, according to reports from Reuters.

  • Biden dismisses Elon Musk’s ‘super bad feeling’ about economy, wishes SpaceX CEO ‘lots of luck on his trip to the moon’

    President Joe Biden on Friday sounded dismissive when a reporter asked him about a much-discussed report that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy. Biden responded to the question by saying companies such as Ford (F)  Intel  (INTC) and Chrysler’s parent  (STLA) were making investments in the U.S. economy. “So you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” the president said, referring to the SpaceX and Tesla boss.

  • First Test for Australia’s New Government Is an Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s new government, elected with a promise to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels, is holding talks with oil and gas giants to ease an energy squeeze that’s delivered a first major test.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop an

  • Here comes the 'good news is bad news' jobs report: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Former Red-Hot IPO Amylyx Soars On New Hopes For Its ALS Drug

    The FDA pushed its review date for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' controversial ALS treatment on Friday, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

    Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • Musk Backs Billionaire Developer Caruso for LA Mayor

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is backing billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles, a rare political endorsement by the world’s richest man. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed

  • Intel lands 'hundreds of millions' more incentives on top of Ohio's $2B

    Ohio lawmakers have approved $1.2 billion of the proposed $2 billion incentive package to bring Intel Corp. to New Albany – and sweetened the deal with tax breaks said to be worth "hundreds of millions."

  • New York passes a bill to limit bitcoin mining

    It's up to Governor Kathy Hochul whether to sign it into law.

  • Biden administration announces fresh round of Russia sanctions

    The White House on Thursday announced fresh sanctions on Russia in an effort to further punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and crackdown on attempts to evade existing penalties. New sanctions by the Treasury Department will target prominent Russian government and business officials, including Sergei Roldugin and his family members. Roldugin is a close…

  • Brazil’s Rate Is Headed to 14% From Just 2% in Depth of Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s inflation is running so hot that a growing number of economists now expect the central bank to increase interest rates far beyond what policy makers deemed necessary just a few months ago.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and L

  • Teen records Texas man groping her on flight, feds say. Now he’s going to prison

    The 76-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of abusive sexual contact.

  • Job Growth in US Tops Estimates, Signaling Optimism on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- US employers hired at a robust clip in May while wage gains held firm, suggesting the economy continues to power forward as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates at a steep pace to tame red-hot inflation.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a L