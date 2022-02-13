MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister O'Regan, Minister Hutchings and Parliamentary Secretary Jones to Make Announcement With Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Conversation

U.S. officials ordered most of the U.S. embassy personnel in Kyiv to evacuate on Feb. 12, as they warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day. President Joe Biden cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin of “swift and severe” costs of any such invasion. Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine over the past several months. The U.S. has responded by sending several thousand troops to two of Ukraine’s neighboring countries: Poland and Romania.