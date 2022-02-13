U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.54 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.45 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.01 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,988.25
    -879.22 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.18 (+0.42%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister O'Regan, Minister Hutchings and Parliamentary Secretary Jones to Make Announcement With Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, accompanied by the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs, will make an announcement with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Monday, February 14, 2022



Time:

1 p.m. NST



Location:

Registered media are asked to please RSVP for logistical details.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/13/c1793.html

Recommended Stories

  • What Russia further invading Ukraine would do to oil, according to a Raymond James analyst

    Raymond James Analyst Pavel Molchanov joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what any further invasion of Ukraine by Russia may do to oil markets.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Zelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy Sunday that the U.S. and its allies would act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia were to invade Ukraine, largely echoing comments he made earlier to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Differ

  • Inflation is the business opportunity of a lifetime

    Inflation numbers came out red-hot on Thursday, with prices in January rising at an annualized rate of 7.5%, the highest since February 1982. It’s worth going back four decades to see what caused inflation then and to see how that applies to today.

  • U.S. 'watching very carefully' for phony Russian reason to kick off Ukraine invasion, Sullivan says

    Jake Sullivan warned of Vladimir Putin possibly using a false flag operation to put the blame on Ukraine for war.

  • Crypto, stablecoin boom make digital dollar push more 'urgent': Treasury official

    Crypto's rapid adoption has made developing a central bank digital currency an "urgent" proposition, a top Treasury official told Yahoo Finance.

  • US consumers are 'in a deep funk': What that means for the economy

    As concerns around inflation soar, American consumers’ outlook on the trajectory of the U.S. economy has deteriorated, worrying some experts that negative attitudes could put a dent in economic growth.

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.

  • Putin told Biden his security ideas do not tackle main Russian concerns

    Russian leader Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden that Moscow would review ideas he laid out to address Russia's security demands in a phone call on Saturday, but that they still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said. Biden and Putin spoke by phone amid high tension over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied any such plans.

  • Putin’s Army Forces Ukraine’s Frontliners Into ‘Fight or Flight’ Hell

    Emil FiltenborgPERVOMAIS’KE, Ukraine—The torturous, months-long “will he, won’t he” guessing game that Vladimir Putin has forced upon the world may soon end in bloodshed and devastation, as there is now little doubt that the Russian president will make the earth-shattering decision to invade neighboring Ukraine, according to multiple reports citing NATO and U.S. officials that emerged on Friday.With Russian aggression along Ukraine’s border escalating, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sulliva

  • Manchin Prods Fed to Tackle Inflation, Citing Economy Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said the Federal Reserve needs to “stop pussyfooting around” and “tackle inflation head-on,” renewing his call for the central bank to act against the fastest pace of price increases since the early 1980s.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference Anywa

  • Russian warship chases off U.S. submarine, Moscow says

    The crew of the Russian ship "used appropriate means" and the U.S. submarine left at full speed, the Russian defense ministry said.

  • Russia Says ‘Significant Progress’ Made in Iran Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s top diplomat at the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna said world powers had made “significant progress” as their negotiations to revive a landmark 2015 agreement enter their final stage.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayZelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Do

  • America Can’t Stop Screwing Over the Afghan People

    The Biden administration said on Friday that it's giving half of the frozen $7 billion in funds belonging to the Afghan people to families of 9/11 victims

  • Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in U.S. fight with Google

    The Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said on Friday. In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

  • 5 things to know about why Russia might invade Ukraine – and why the US is involved

    U.S. officials ordered most of the U.S. embassy personnel in Kyiv to evacuate on Feb. 12, as they warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day. President Joe Biden cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin of “swift and severe” costs of any such invasion. Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine over the past several months. The U.S. has responded by sending several thousand troops to two of Ukraine’s neighboring countries: Poland and Romania.

  • Fed Rush to Catch Up on Inflation Raises U.S. Recession Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve faces a growing risk of making a policy mistake, tipping the economy into a recession, as it confronts decades-high inflation that’s proving more persistent and broad-based than policy makers expected.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayZel

  • Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

    In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, President Joe Biden made clear that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs," the White House said. (Feb. 12)

  • Florida Reportedly Probing Melania Trump Tea For Charity That Doesn't Seem To Exist

    All the documents are "in the works," the former first lady said of an "exclusive high tea," which is already selling tickets for up to $50,000.

  • Market strategist explains what rising Russia-Ukraine tensions mean for stocks

    Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and how this affects Fed and market responses to interest rate hikes.