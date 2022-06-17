U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to participate in a press conference following the G7 Media Ministers' Meeting

·1 min read

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will discuss the role of G7 members in strengthening democracy through media policies that ensure a free and independent press

BONN, Germany, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will participate in a press conference at the G7 Media Ministers' Meeting on Sunday, accompanied by his counterparts. They will discuss the role of G7 members in strengthening democracy through media policies that ensure a free and independent press.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

The details are as follows:

Reporters who wish to tune in to view the press conference:
       Link: https://vimeo.com/event/2213249
       Password: BKM-PK-G7-MMM22

For any questions following the press conference, please reach out to Laura Scaffidi and Ashley Michnowski from the Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage. Please see their contacts below.

DATE:
Sunday, June 19, 2022

TIME:
9:15 a.m. ET

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c5737.html

