Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to participate in a press conference following the G7 Media Ministers' Meeting

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will discuss the role of G7 members in strengthening democracy through media policies that ensure a free and independent press

BONN, Germany, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, will participate in a press conference at the G7 Media Ministers' Meeting on Sunday, accompanied by his counterparts. They will discuss the role of G7 members in strengthening democracy through media policies that ensure a free and independent press.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

The details are as follows:

Reporters who wish to tune in to view the press conference:

Link: https://vimeo.com/event/2213249

Password: BKM-PK-G7-MMM22

DATE:

Sunday, June 19, 2022

TIME:

9:15 a.m. ET

