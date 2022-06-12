U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.00
    -31.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,228.00
    -160.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,694.25
    -145.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.00
    -13.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.02
    -1.65 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.40
    +5.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    -0.0112 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    +1.66 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    -0.0204 (-1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6760
    +0.2980 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,306.99
    -1,269.23 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.21 (-1.49%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to address Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will address the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. He will share his vision for how PacifiCan will work with British Columbians, discuss how the new agency will support Vancouver's tech community and announce funding that will help support a diverse and inclusive economy.

Media Advisory - Vancouver, BC (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Media Advisory - Vancouver, BC (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Following remarks, Minister Sajjan will engage in a question and answer session.

Event:             

Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks on economic development



Date:               

Monday, June 13, 2022



Time:             

Formal program begins at 12:30 pm



Location:       

Harbourfront Ballroom


Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront


1133 W. Hastings Street


Vancouver, BC



IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.

