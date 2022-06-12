Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to address Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will address the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. He will share his vision for how PacifiCan will work with British Columbians, discuss how the new agency will support Vancouver's tech community and announce funding that will help support a diverse and inclusive economy.
Following remarks, Minister Sajjan will engage in a question and answer session.
Event:
Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks on economic development
Date:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Time:
Formal program begins at 12:30 pm
Location:
Harbourfront Ballroom
Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront
1133 W. Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.
