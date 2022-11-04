Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to highlight the Government of Canada's plan to build a productive and innovative net-zero economy and announce funding for Simon Fraser University

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will outline the Government of Canada's plan to make Canada a leader in the industries of today and tomorrow. They will also announce federal support for Simon Fraser University.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister, a question and answer session with media, and a tour of Simon Fraser University's core facility, 4D Labs.

Event: Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce funding for Simon Fraser University.



Date: Monday, November 7, 2022



Time: The Minister will tour the labs at 9:30am. Media are invited.





The announcement will follow at 10:00am.



Location: Simon Fraser University

TASC 2 Atrium (Location of 4D Labs)

8888 University Drive

Burnaby, B.C.

Map





IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

