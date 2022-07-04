Media Advisory - Minister St-Onge to announce the third national-level organization to receive funding from the Community Sport for All initiative

Removing barriers and increasing sport participation for underrepresented populations is a priority for the Government of Canada

VICTORIA, BC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will announce the third national-level organization to receive funding from the Community Sport for All initiative on Tuesday. The Minister will also announce additional funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to support the establishment of new sport infrastructure in the community.

Reporters who wish to attend the press conference must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their media outlet to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. on July 4, 2022.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

TIME:

2:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Victoria City Rowing Club

Elk Lake

5100 Patricia Bay Highway

Victoria, British Columbia

COVID-19 Notice: Please consider COVID precautions including mask wearing and monitoring your health (if you experience any symptoms of COVID, we ask that you please not attend the press conference). While it is not currently mandatory in British Columbia for journalists to wear a mask, it remains an effective countermeasure and is recommended except when eating or drinking or when seated and/or sufficiently distanced from others during the press conference.

