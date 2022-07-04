U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.36
    +1.93 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    +0.21 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6890
    +0.5140 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,704.00
    +618.71 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.10
    +6.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister St-Onge to announce the third national-level organization to receive funding from the Community Sport for All initiative

·1 min read

Removing barriers and increasing sport participation for underrepresented populations is a priority for the Government of Canada

VICTORIA, BC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will announce the third national-level organization to receive funding from the Community Sport for All initiative on Tuesday. The Minister will also announce additional funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to support the establishment of new sport infrastructure in the community.

Reporters who wish to attend the press conference must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their media outlet to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. on July 4, 2022.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Tuesday, July 5, 2022

TIME:
2:00 p.m.

PLACE: 
Victoria City Rowing Club 
Elk Lake
5100 Patricia Bay Highway
Victoria, British Columbia

COVID-19 Notice: Please consider COVID precautions including mask wearing and monitoring your health (if you experience any symptoms of COVID, we ask that you please not attend the press conference). While it is not currently mandatory in British Columbia for journalists to wear a mask, it remains an effective countermeasure and is recommended except when eating or drinking or when seated and/or sufficiently distanced from others during the press conference.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c0639.html

