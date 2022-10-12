U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,577.03
    -11.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,210.85
    -28.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.10
    -9.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.76
    -5.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.07
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.50
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1092
    +0.0117 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8410
    +1.0420 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,199.68
    +166.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.26
    +1.54 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to make an announcement during Supply Chain Week about the Government of Canada's efforts to make shipping easier

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an announcement about the Government of Canada's efforts to continue making Canada's supply chain more competitive by making shipping easier.

Minister Alghabra will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date:  

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time:

9:30 a.m. CDT 

Location:

Administration Building, 2nd Floor (Winnipeg Airports Authority office)


Winnipeg Richardson International Airport


2000 Wellington Avenue


Winnipeg, MB

 

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c2998.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Officials Are Worried About the Risks of Doing Too Little on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials committed to raising interest rates to a restrictive level in the near term and holding them there to curb inflation, though several said it would be important to calibrate hikes to mitigate risks.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA

  • Elon Musk Sees No Way Out of a Dangerous Crisis

    The world's most influential man says not even a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will help the peace efforts.

  • Pound guaranteed to hit parity with dollar by end of November, warn analysts - live updates

    The Bank of England has lashed out at fellow City regulators over the pension market fiasco after an intervention by Andrew Bailey triggered a surge in borrowing costs.

  • Wall Street Is Hoping for a Policy Pivot. Fed Minutes Show It’s Not Coming Soon.

    Notes from the September monetary policy meeting indicate that inflation is "broad-based and unacceptably high."

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

  • BOE’s Bailey Has a Message for Funds: ‘You've Got Three Days’ to Wind Up Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its market support, triggering a selloff in the pound and US stocks.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Fed Minutes Hint Future Rate Hikes Will Be Tied to Economic, Inflation Impact

    The Fed's September meeting minutes suggested "it would become appropriate at some point to slow the pace of policy rate increases while assessing the effects ... on economic activity."

  • Fed’s Mester says there’s been no progress on inflation, so interest rates need to move higher

    With little or no progress made on bringing inflation down, the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising rates, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.

  • Russian Inmates Missing Limbs Get ‘Worthless’ War Pardons

    GettyRussian inmates who were yanked out of prison to fight in Ukraine have begun receiving their promised “‘pardons” for taking part in the war—but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.The news comes as Russia’s war effort grew increasingly deranged this week as the prison-recruiting tactic apparently became the official new modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a private military force linked to the Kremlin and run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had for weeks been visiting p

  • Fed minutes: Cost of doing too little outweighs cost of doing too much

    Several Fed officials felt that the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action, according to the minutes of discussions among Fed officials at their policy meeting three weeks ago, echoing recent public statements.

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • RBC moves up Canada recession forecast as 'pressure is still building'

    The high cost of living and the jump in interest rates are expected to reduce the average household's purchasing power by about $3,000, says RBC Economics.

  • Kashkari Says Bar for Fed Policy Pivot on Rates Is ‘Very High’

    (Bloomberg) -- The bar for a Federal Reserve pivot away from monetary policy tightening is “very high” amid ongoing strength in underlying inflation, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Re

  • Interest rates: Bank of England chief economist hints at 'significant' November rise

    Huw Pill reiterated calls for 'significant monetary policy response' ahead of MPC meeting next month.

  • The Federal Reserve risks driving the economy into a ditch because it’s not looking at where inflation is heading

    To see where inflation is going, it's better to look at leading indicators of inflation, including commodity prices, house prices and supply times.

  • British spy chief says Russian military 'exhausted' in Ukraine

    The United Kingdom’s top spy chief said Russia is in a “desperate situation,” as its military forces are “exhausted” by an attempted invasion of Ukraine that has now dragged into its eighth month.

  • Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Chief Sees Allies Providing Air Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he expects allies who met in Brussels will come forward with more air defense capabilities for Ukraine after Kyiv renewed its pleas for such systems following Russia’s recent strikes on cities.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • U.S. Supplier Prices Increased in September, Maintaining Pressure on Inflation

    The producer-price index, which measures the prices that suppliers are charging businesses and other customers, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% last month.