Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to make an announcement during Supply Chain Week about the Government of Canada's efforts to make shipping easier
WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an announcement about the Government of Canada's efforts to continue making Canada's supply chain more competitive by making shipping easier.
Minister Alghabra will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
Date:
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Time:
9:30 a.m. CDT
Location:
Administration Building, 2nd Floor (Winnipeg Airports Authority office)
Winnipeg Richardson International Airport
2000 Wellington Avenue
Winnipeg, MB
SOURCE Transport Canada
