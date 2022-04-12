Media Advisory - Minister of Transport and local MPs in London to provide details on the Government of Canada's commitment to affordable housing for Canadians

LONDON, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will provide details on how Budget 2022 will improve housing affordability for Canadians. Minister Alghabra will be joined by Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario health measures, advice, and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, who are awaiting test results, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , not to attend.

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Rapid Housing Initiative Project

403 Thompson Rd.

London, Ontario

N5Z 4K8

Please note: Temporary parking will be available at the Thompson Mini Mart Plaza (397 Thompson Rd, London, ON, N5Z 4K8) along the rear and side fencing only.

