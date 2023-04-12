U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Media Advisory - Minister of Transport, MP Ron McKinnon and MP Parm Bains to highlight federal budget investments to make life more affordable

CNW Group
·1 min read

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, Ron McKinnon, and the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, will host an event at Sysco Vancouver to highlight Budget 2023's investments in making life more affordable.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date:

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time:

9:45 a.m. (PST)

Location:

Sysco Vancouver
1346 Kingsway Avenue
Port Coquitlam, BC
V3C 6G4



View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c4495.html