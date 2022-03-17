Media Advisory - Minister of Transport and PortsToronto Executive Vice President to make an important announcement about new funding for critical infrastructure projects at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Executive Vice President of PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Mr. Gene Cabral, will announce new funding to help the airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

Minister Alghabra and Mr. Cabral will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario health measures, advice and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Please note that all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, who are awaiting test results, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , not to attend.

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Location: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Atrium – Arrivals Level, island-side terminal

2 Eireann Quay

Toronto, ON M5V 1A1

NOTE: Media vehicles may take the ferry across to the island at no cost where parking is available. Please coordinate with Jessica Pellerin at jpellerin@portstoronto.com or (647) 298-0585 before departing to validate your ticket.

