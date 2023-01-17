U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.26
    -5.83 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,909.49
    -393.12 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,093.68
    +14.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.36
    -2.68 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.10
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0290 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2340
    -0.2070 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,223.13
    +152.21 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.39
    +1.54 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce federal support to assist leading-edge Calgary firms to grow and create new jobs in Calgary

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will outline federal support to ensure the continued growth and competitiveness of technology and technology-enabled Calgary businesses as they expand and create new jobs for Albertans.

Minister Vandal to announce federal support to assist leading-edge Calgary firms to grow and create new jobs in Calgary (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Minister Vandal to announce federal support to assist leading-edge Calgary firms to grow and create new jobs in Calgary (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Joining Minister Vandal will be George Chahal, MP for Calgary Skyview; Geraldine Anderson, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Strategy & Strategic Alliances, Calgary Economic Development; Dr. Ryan Todd, CEO, Headversity; Jacqueline Peterson, Director, Policy and Offsets, Kathairos Solutions; Pete MacLeod, Co-founder, PurposeMed; and Graeme Harrison, President, Harvest Builders.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date: 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Time: 
10:00 a.m. MT

Location: 
Headversity 
Suite 1500 (15th floor) 
340 12 Ave SW 
Calgary, AB

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c4115.html

Recommended Stories