Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce federal support to assist leading-edge Calgary firms to grow and create new jobs in Calgary
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will outline federal support to ensure the continued growth and competitiveness of technology and technology-enabled Calgary businesses as they expand and create new jobs for Albertans.
Joining Minister Vandal will be George Chahal, MP for Calgary Skyview; Geraldine Anderson, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Strategy & Strategic Alliances, Calgary Economic Development; Dr. Ryan Todd, CEO, Headversity; Jacqueline Peterson, Director, Policy and Offsets, Kathairos Solutions; Pete MacLeod, Co-founder, PurposeMed; and Graeme Harrison, President, Harvest Builders.
Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date:
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. MT
Location:
Headversity
Suite 1500 (15th floor)
340 12 Ave SW
Calgary, AB
Stay connected
Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c4115.html