Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce federal support to assist leading-edge Calgary firms to grow and create new jobs in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will outline federal support to ensure the continued growth and competitiveness of technology and technology-enabled Calgary businesses as they expand and create new jobs for Albertans.

Joining Minister Vandal will be George Chahal, MP for Calgary Skyview; Geraldine Anderson, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Strategy & Strategic Alliances, Calgary Economic Development; Dr. Ryan Todd, CEO, Headversity; Jacqueline Peterson, Director, Policy and Offsets, Kathairos Solutions; Pete MacLeod, Co-founder, PurposeMed; and Graeme Harrison, President, Harvest Builders.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. MT

Location:

Headversity

Suite 1500 (15th floor)

340 12 Ave SW

Calgary, AB

