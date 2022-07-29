U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.39
    +54.96 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,808.60
    +278.97 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,377.32
    +214.72 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.12
    +10.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.83
    +2.41 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.37 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6310
    -0.0500 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3300
    -0.9900 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,892.47
    +79.98 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.52
    -1.88 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce funding in support of St. Vital Mustangs

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint BonifaceSaint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor, joined by Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce funding to the St. Vital Mustangs, at a sod turning event, at the St. Vital Mustangs football field.

Minister Vandal to announce funding in support of St. Vital Mustangs (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Minister Vandal to announce funding in support of St. Vital Mustangs (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

A media availability will follow.

Date:             

August 2, 2022

Time:             

1:00 p.m. CT

Location:       

St. Vital Mustangs Football Club
100 Frobisher Road
Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/29/c7892.html

Recommended Stories

  • Chips bill advances to Biden's desk — Here's what's in the soon-to-be law

    After more than a year of negotiations, Congress has passed a bill to alleviate the chip shortage and shore up U.S. competitiveness with China — in part by giving $50 billion to the semiconductor industry.

  • Democrats Ready Carried-Interest Tax Hike After 15-Year Lobbying Campaign

    Sens. Joe Manchin and Charles Schumer agree to a $14 billion tax increase on investment managers in their larger fiscal deal.

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ $739 billion inflation-fighting package

    Lawmakers are pouring over the $739 billion proposal struck by two top negotiators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who rejected Biden's earlier drafts but surprised colleagues late Wednesday with a new one.

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • Cannabis News Week: Tilray's Quarter, Brittney Griner Swap

    The U.S. is proposing to trade a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner and a Marine that has been in custody since 2018.

  • U.S. Senate Democratic electric vehicle tax credit plan faces questions

    Automakers and lawmakers on Thursday were closely reviewing details of a proposed expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions and retool factories to build green vehicles. Under a deal announced by Senators Chuck Schumer, the 200,000-vehicle per manufacturer cap on the $7,500 EV tax credit would be lifted and a new $4,000 used EV tax credit adopted. Lawmakers and automaker executives want to know more about whether content sourcing requirements will bar many EVs from getting tax credits and if consumers will be able to use it at the time of sale.

  • What to Know About the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act

    The scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act aims to address climate change, healthcare, taxes, the deficit, and more.

  • El-Erian, Crescenzi Paint Picture of Investors Betting on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are in a gambling mood when it comes to the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Backing Calls for Larger HikesThat’s the conclusion one could reach after lis

  • Inflation Bill Would Close the Carried Interest Loophole, Hurting Private Equity

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va), is now supporting a bill, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, that aims to close the carried interest loophole.

  • House passes the CHIPS Act, bill awaits signing by President Biden

    The House of Representatives has achieved the votes necessary to pass the CHIPS Act, which now heads to President Biden's desk for signing.

  • ‘Visibly frustrated’ Mark Zuckerberg responds to staff questions about extra vacation days

    Meta stated earlier this year that it would be freezing and reducing hiring as it pivots to invest in a costly shift toward the metaverse

  • U.S. Reaches $1.74 Billion Deal With Moderna for Updated Covid-19 Shots

    The Biden administration said it would spend $1.74 billion to buy 66 million doses of Moderna updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the option to purchase up to 234 million additional doses, as part of a fall booster campaign. The deal Friday, which follows an agreement to buy 105 million doses of updated vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE is expected to give the federal government enough shots for a booster push as early as September. Under the latest deal, the U.S. government has the option to buy up to an additional 234 million doses from Moderna.

  • Proposed U.S. corporate tax hike won't save global minimum tax deal

    A corporate minimum tax proposed this week in a congressional spending bill would not bring the United States into compliance with a separately negotiated 137-country deal for a global minimum tax. Although both taxes are the same rate - 15% - they are separate items that apply differently to companies. Maverick Senator Joe Manchin, who on Wednesday struck the legislative deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, his fellow Democrat, has not backed the global tax plan.

  • Rich Wall Streeters Face Shock Tax Hike While Rest of Wealthy Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Wealthy Americans, who were girding for the biggest set of tax increases in three decades just a year ago, now look mostly safe from higher levies for years to come.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75

  • Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Backing Calls for Larger Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Biden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsEuro-zone inflation

  • Two US Cost Gauges Surpass Estimates, Stoking Inflation Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Two key US inflation gauges posted larger-than-forecast increases on Friday, heightening concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt continued aggressive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In

  • The average recession lasts 10 months: Truist

    The average recession since 1950 has lasted 10 months, and the longest recession was the Great Financial Crisis, according to Truist's Keith Lerner. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains today's stat.

  • Manchin Wins Big Nods to Oil in Deal Ending Logjam on Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- The breakthrough spending deal reached by Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer would commit a historic $370 billion to combat climate change through clean energy tax credits, a green bank and incentives to plug methane leaks.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi P

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.