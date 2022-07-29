Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce funding in support of St. Vital Mustangs
WINNIPEG, MB, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor, joined by Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce funding to the St. Vital Mustangs, at a sod turning event, at the St. Vital Mustangs football field.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
August 2, 2022
Time:
1:00 p.m. CT
Location:
St. Vital Mustangs Football Club
