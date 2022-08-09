U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to make a funding announcement related to the Northstar Development Project and a geothermal project in Cambridge Bay

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will make funding announcements related to the Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program, the Northstar Development Project and a geothermal project while visiting the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus.

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. (MT)
        
Where: 
Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) Campus    
1 Uvajuq Road
P.O. Box 2150
Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, X0B 0C0

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

