MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to make a funding announcement related to the Northstar Development Project and a geothermal project in Cambridge Bay
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will make funding announcements related to the Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program, the Northstar Development Project and a geothermal project while visiting the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus.
Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. (MT)
Where:
Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) Campus
1 Uvajuq Road
P.O. Box 2150
Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, X0B 0C0
