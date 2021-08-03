Media advisory - Minister Vandal to make important announcement about high-speed Internet for rural Manitoba communities
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will make an important announcement about high-speed Internet for rural Manitoba communities. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Time:
11:00 a.m. (EDT) / 10:00 a.m. (CDT)
Location:
Please contact IC.PNR.COMMS-COMMS.RPN.IC@canada.ca to register and receive the Zoom link for the announcement.
