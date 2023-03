MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Wilkinson to Attend and Make Announcements at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference 2023

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is "acutely aware" of the challenges high inflation poses to the economy and is "strongly committed" to its 2% target for price increases, the central bank said on Friday in its latest semiannual report to Congress on monetary policy and the economy. While largely a backward-looking summary of recent economic developments and Fed policy meetings, the report nonetheless offered some indication that the central bank expects consumer spending growth - robust to now - to ease as the year progresses and households burn through savings accumulated during the pandemic. But overall the report reiterated the themes that now dominate Fed debate: an "extremely tight" labor market where workers remain in short supply, economic growth that likely needs to slow further to temper price hikes, a financial system that has absorbed rate increases largely without trouble, and inflation that, through it all, remains "well above the Federal Open Market Committee's objective."