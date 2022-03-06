U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.46 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0126 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3230
    -0.0116 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,888.86
    -547.55 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.83 (-2.23%)
     
Media Advisory - Ministers Champagne, Fitzgibbon and Charette to discuss electric vehicle battery ecosystem

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2022 The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec's Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Jonatan Julien, Quebec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver remarks on establishing Canada and Quebec as world leaders in green vehicle manufacturing and take questions from media.

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Location: Le Relais Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC
9411 Papineau Avenue
Montréal, Quebec

Media participation on site

Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Media representatives are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the event.

In accordance with public health guidelines, all guests will be required to sign in and provide their name and phone number for contact tracing. Guests will also be required to wear a mask at all times when indoors and in shared outdoor spaces.

Media participation by teleconference

Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

