Media advisory - Ministers Guilbeault, Bibeau and MP Briere to highlight measures in Budget 2022 to support clean air and a strong economy

·1 min read

SHERBROOKE, QC, April 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will highlight funding under Budget 2022 to support clean air and strong economy, with a focus on helping Canadians transition to electric vehicles. Member of Parliament, Élisabeth Brière, and Blair McIntosh, President and Director General of Motrec, will also take part in the announcement.

Please note that there will be an opportunity for photos for media attending on-site.



Event:

Media tour

Date:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Showroom


MOTREC INTERNATIONAL INC.


Sherbrooke Industrial Park
4685 Portland Boulevard
Sherbrooke QC J1L 0J1
Canada



Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Note: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, attending media will be asked to wear masks while inside the facility. Safety glasses will also be available, as they must be worn when touring the facility.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

