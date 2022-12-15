MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTERS LAMETTI AND BENNETT TO HOLD MEDIA AVAILABILITY
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, P.C., will make themselves available to media.
PRESS CONFERENCE
Date:
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Location:
Room 125 B
West Block
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario
Time:
4:00 p.m. (ET)
Virtual Participation: Participation in the question and answer portion of the press conference is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.
