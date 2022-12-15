U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.33
    -97.99 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,188.39
    -777.96 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,824.45
    -346.43 (-3.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.10
    -44.36 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.15
    -1.13 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -30.20 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.81 (-3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0550 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0238 (-1.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7640
    +2.3490 (+1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,444.41
    -383.84 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.54
    -6.23 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTERS LAMETTI AND BENNETT TO HOLD MEDIA AVAILABILITY

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, P.C., will make themselves available to media.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Date:           

Thursday, December 15, 2022

 

Location:       

Room 125 B


West Block


Parliament Hill


Ottawa, Ontario

 

Time:           

4:00 p.m. (ET)

 

Virtual Participation: Participation in the question and answer portion of the press conference is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c2749.html

