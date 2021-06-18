U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,814.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,185.75
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    -0.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.29 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    -0.0580 (-3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.40 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2870
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,713.09
    -1,030.68 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.14
    -33.74 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,093.66
    +75.33 (+0.26%)
     

Media Advisory - Ministers Lametti and Bennettto Hold Media Availability

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will speak to the media regarding the passing in the Senate of Bill C-15, An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

They will be joined by National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations, President Natan Obed of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Vice-President David Chartrand of the Métis National Council. Chief Dr. Wilton Littlechild will also be present, along with Elders who will open the event.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Date:

Friday, June 18, 2021



Time:

9:15 a.m. (EDT)

Reporters must access via the telephone line to be able to ask questions:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Passcode: 8733161#

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/17/c0711.html

