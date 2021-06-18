Media Advisory - Ministers Lametti and Bennettto Hold Media Availability

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will speak to the media regarding the passing in the Senate of Bill C-15, An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

They will be joined by National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations, President Natan Obed of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Vice-President David Chartrand of the Métis National Council. Chief Dr. Wilton Littlechild will also be present, along with Elders who will open the event.

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021



Time: 9:15 a.m. (EDT)

