Media Advisory - Ministers respond to the 2022 Performance Audit Reports released by the Auditor General of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the 2022 performance audit reports released by the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address each of the reports and answer questions from the media:

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time

1:00 p.m.

Location

Third Floor Foyer, West Block

Parliament Hill

Ottawa, Ontario

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c2905.html