Media Advisory - Ministers respond to the 2022 Performance Audit Reports released by the Auditor General of Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the 2022 performance audit reports released by the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address each of the reports and answer questions from the media:

  • The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

  • The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

  • The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

  • The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time
1:00 p.m.

Location
Third Floor Foyer, West Block
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c2905.html

