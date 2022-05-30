U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.55
    +2.48 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2646
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0080
    +0.3880 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,756.67
    +2,400.69 (+8.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.39
    +67.89 (+10.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Media Advisory - Ministers respond to the 2022 Spring Reports of the Auditor General of Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the four performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:

  • The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth

  • The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

  • The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

  • The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

  • The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Date
May 31, 2022

Time (local time)
1:00 pm (EDT)

Location
Third Floor Foyer, West Block
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c0141.html

Recommended Stories

  • Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

    Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its first quarter 2022 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the

  • Vext Announces Continued Growth in Q1 2022

    Vext Science, Inc. ("VEXT" or the "Company") (OTCQX: VEXTF) (CSE: VEXT) a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, today reported its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. All currency references used in this news release are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

  • Did Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.6%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • UK business confidence ticks higher in May - Lloyds Bank

    Sentiment among British businesses edged higher in May, except for consumer-facing companies that are most exposed to the growing cost-of-living crunch, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer rose in May to 38% from 33% in April, its first increase since February, despite worries about a slowing economy. The Lloyds survey brought mixed news on inflation pressures.

  • UK audit shake-up targets big firms after spate of corporate failures

    Britain set out sweeping reforms of big company audits on Tuesday after high-profile collapses at builder Carillion and retailer BHS in recent years hit thousands of jobs and raised questions about accounting quality. The business ministry detailed changes to auditing and corporate governance that will be put into law, though the measures are unlikely to come into force until 2024 or later and smaller firms will be shielded from the new rules. In the meantime, the current watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), will have powers to vet audit companies and ban failing auditors, the ministry said.

  • How The EU Plan To Ban Russian Oil Could Cause Stagflation

    While some analysts and economists are downplaying the risk of stagflation, the EU plan to ban Russian oil could very well trigger an economic situation not seen since the 1980s

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearOil rose 1.9% to reach its

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

    Putin’s limbs are ‘shaking uncontrollably’ according to Russian spy, following recent footage of the president gripping table

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Partial Oil Ban as Biden Shrugs Rockets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Ranking the five Democrats most likely to win party nod if Biden doesn’t run

    Whether President Biden will seek reelection next year is one of the most discussed topics inside and outside the Beltway. Biden has said he plans to run for a second term, privately telling former President Obama and other Democrats of his intentions. The president’s allies say he is still the only one who can defeat…

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • Mexico Fuel Subsidy Is Now Costing More Than Oil Export Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gasoline and diesel subsidies are now costing the government more than double the extra profit the oil producer gets from higher crude prices, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a sign of the growing burden to keep its cheap domestic fuel plea.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies A

  • Biden Pledges to Back Fed in Effort to Combat High Inflation

    The president outlined an inflation-fighting strategy ahead of a meeting with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander

    At least 40 Russian colonels have reportedly been killed in Ukraine with the official number expected ot be greater

  • China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins

    China fell short Monday on a bold plan to have 10 Pacific nations endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries as some in the region expressed deep concerns. Wang was in Fiji to co-host a key meeting with the foreign ministers from the 10 island nations. At an unusual news conference afterward, Wang and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama spoke for about 30 minutes and then abruptly left the stage as reporters tried to shout out questions.