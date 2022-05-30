Media Advisory - Ministers respond to the 2022 Spring Reports of the Auditor General of Canada
OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the four performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:
The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth
The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue
The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety
Date
May 31, 2022
Time (local time)
1:00 pm (EDT)
Location
Third Floor Foyer, West Block
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Government of Canada
