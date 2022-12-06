U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Ministers respond to the Performance Audit Reports of the Auditor General of Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to two performance audit reports delivered by the Auditor General of Canada. Ministers will address each of the reports and answer questions from the media. The following Ministers will be in attendance:

  • The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

  • The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

  • The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

  • The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

  • The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Date
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time
1:00 p.m.

Location
Second Floor Foyer, West Block
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

