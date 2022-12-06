Media Advisory - Ministers respond to the Performance Audit Reports of the Auditor General of Canada
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to two performance audit reports delivered by the Auditor General of Canada. Ministers will address each of the reports and answer questions from the media. The following Ministers will be in attendance:
The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue
The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health
The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
Date
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time
1:00 p.m.
Location
Second Floor Foyer, West Block
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario
