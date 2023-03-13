U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Media Advisory - More Canadian students' CubeSats launching to space

·1 min read

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET, a new batch of CubeSats designed and built by Canadian students will launch to the International Space Station:

The teams finalized preparations of their miniature satellites in November 2022 at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). This is the second launch of CubeSats under the Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA Live.

Through the CCP, 15 teams of students from each province and territory designed and built their own CubeSat with the guidance of CSA experts and representatives from the Canadian space industry.

Media interested in talking to a CSA expert or to representatives of the student teams and universities may contact:

Expert

Contact

Tony Pellerin, Canadian Space Agency
Manager, Space Science and
Technology

Media Relations Office

Canadian Space Agency

450-926-4370

asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca

 

Taren Ginter, Operations Lead

Matt Innes-Leroux, Media Relations

McMaster University

gintert@mcmaster.ca

leroum2@mcmaster.ca

Ross Neitz, Media Strategist

University of Alberta

ross.neitz@ualberta.ca

 

Michael Vernon, Communications
Yukon University

mvernon@yukonu.ca

867-668-8786

Jayne Murray, Communications
Aurora Research Institute

jmurray@auroracollege.nt.ca

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c5366.html

