Media Advisory - More Canadian students' CubeSats launching to space

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET, a new batch of CubeSats designed and built by Canadian students will launch to the International Space Station:

NEUDOSE from McMaster University

Ex-Alta 2 from the University of Alberta

YukonSat from Yukon University

AuroraSat from Aurora Research Institute of Aurora College

The teams finalized preparations of their miniature satellites in November 2022 at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). This is the second launch of CubeSats under the Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA Live.

Through the CCP, 15 teams of students from each province and territory designed and built their own CubeSat with the guidance of CSA experts and representatives from the Canadian space industry.

