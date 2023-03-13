Media Advisory - More Canadian students' CubeSats launching to space
LONGUEUIL, QC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET, a new batch of CubeSats designed and built by Canadian students will launch to the International Space Station:
NEUDOSE from McMaster University
Ex-Alta 2 from the University of Alberta
YukonSat from Yukon University
AuroraSat from Aurora Research Institute of Aurora College
The teams finalized preparations of their miniature satellites in November 2022 at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). This is the second launch of CubeSats under the Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA Live.
Through the CCP, 15 teams of students from each province and territory designed and built their own CubeSat with the guidance of CSA experts and representatives from the Canadian space industry.
Media interested in talking to a CSA expert or to representatives of the student teams and universities may contact:
Expert
Contact
Tony Pellerin, Canadian Space Agency
Media Relations Office
Canadian Space Agency
450-926-4370
asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca
Taren Ginter, Operations Lead
Matt Innes-Leroux, Media Relations
McMaster University
Ross Neitz, Media Strategist
University of Alberta
Michael Vernon, Communications
867-668-8786
Jayne Murray, Communications
Follow us on social media
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c5366.html