MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Kelloway to Make Offshore Wind Announcement in Port Hawkesbury
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an offshore wind capacity-building announcement with Net Zero Atlantic in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, and highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.
A media availability will follow.
Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. AT
Location: Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre
606 Reeves Street
Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia
B9A 2R7
