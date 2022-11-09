MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Kelloway to Make Offshore Wind Announcement in Port Hawkesbury

Reuters

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize is turning to renewable energy and lowering the temperature in its stores to help offset soaring gas prices. Energy bosses and government officials throughout Europe have urged people and businesses to reduce power use and put in place contingency plans so they are less reliant on gas imports if there are shortages linked to the war in Ukraine. Ahold - the owner of more than 20 retail brands including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and Stop & Shop in the United States - is among those cutting its energy use, as gas prices are expected by some to remain high for years.