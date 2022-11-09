U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Kelloway to Make Offshore Wind Announcement in Port Hawkesbury

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an offshore wind capacity-building announcement with Net Zero Atlantic in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, and highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                  November 10, 2022

Time:                  2:00 p.m. AT

Location:           Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre
                           606 Reeves Street
                           Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia
                           B9A 2R7

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c4121.html

