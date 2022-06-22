Media Advisory - Natural gas workers to begin second day of full picketing

WINNIPEG, MB, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 681 will hold a rally at Manitoba Hydro Place as part of the second day of picket line action against the employer and join the leader of the opposition to call for a legislative committee to hear testimony on the impasse.

Natural gas workers to begin second day of full picketing (CNW Group/Unifor)

"With record profits forecasted for the employer, we call on Premier Heather Stefanson to answer questions about why gas workers in the province are being denied the same wage increases awarded to other Crown workers," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

What: Rally for Manitoba Hydro workers

Who: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director

Victor Diduch, Unifor Local 681 President

Scott Doherty, Unifor Executive Assistant

Wab Kinew, Leader of the Official Opposition

Adrien Sala, NDP Critic for Manitoba Hydro

When: Thursday June 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Central Time

Where: 360 Portage Avenue (back entrance), Winnipeg, MB

Local 681 members will walk off the job at 6:30 a.m. on June 23 until 7:30 a.m. June 24.

Picketing at 360 Portage Avenue will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 23.

Unifor Local 681 represents more than 330 natural gas workers and meter readers at Manitoba Hydro. 230 gas workers have been without a collective agreement since December 2020.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

