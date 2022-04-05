U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

Media Advisory - News conference and media technical briefing on the proposed Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada

·1 min read

Canadian Heritage will be sharing information on the proposed Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, Canadian Heritage officials will hold a not-for-attribution technical briefing for the media on the proposed Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada. This briefing will be held via teleconference. Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

EVENT: Technical briefing
DATE: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
TIME: 10:45 a.m.

Media can use the numbers below and are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.

Participant dial-in numbers:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-877-413-4814

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7519

Access Code: 9993999#

To receive briefing materials in advance, please register with Canadian Heritage Media Relations (media@pch.gc.ca). By registering to receive materials in advance, participants agree to the embargo.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will also hold a news conference.

EVENT: Press conference
DATE: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Room 125-B, West Block, 111 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Dial-in numbers (listen-only):
Local: 613-960-7518
Toll-free: 1-866-805-7923
Pass code: 4651777#
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN, @capital_exp

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c0647.html

