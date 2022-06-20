U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Official launch of first commercial dual-energy offer

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec and Énergir invite you to the official launch of their first-ever electricity and natural gas dual-energy offer aimed at decarbonizing residential heating systems.

This innovative solution will allow participating customers to reduce their natural gas consumption by over 70% by 2030 and also contribute to meeting Quebec's GHG reduction targets. Hydro-Québec and Énergir are now entering the commercial rollout phase to affected customers.

The launch will be attended by Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Benoît Charrette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, and several dignitaries.

The Government of Quebec will announce financial assistance to cover the majority of the additional cost of purchasing and installing a dual energy system as part of the Plan for a Green Economy.

The event will take place at the Aquarium du Québec, where one of the pilot projects is being held in preparation for the deployment of the dual energy offer to institutional and commercial customers planned for 2023.

Date:

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time:

3:30 pm.

Location:

Aquarium du Québec


1675, avenue des Hôtels


Quebec City, QC, G1W 4S3

COVID-19 NOTICE: Mask wearing during this activity is at the discretion of the participants. It is particularly recommended for vulnerable people and seniors. Individuals who are symptomatic or have had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and would like to participate in this activity should ensure that they adhere to self-isolation guidelines.

SOURCE Énergir

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c7769.html

