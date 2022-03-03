Media Advisory - ONA Members to Rally for Care in Nepean on Friday

NEPEAN, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) registered nurses and health-care professionals from Locals 42, 74, 83, 84 and 214 are bringing their fight to repeal wage-suppression legislation to Nepean. On Friday, March 4, they will gather to call for Bill 124 to be repealed as they rally at the constituency office of Jeremy Roberts, MPP – Ottawa West-Nepean.

"Bill 124 has worsened an already serious nursing shortage at the worst possible time – during a global pandemic – and shows incredible disregard and disrespect by this government for those on the front lines of health care," says ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN. "ONA and its nurses and health-care professionals will not stop our fight to repeal Bill 124. With inflation, nurses and health-care professionals are seeing yearly cuts to their pay, making Bill 124 an election issue!"

ONA believes this government – and Conservative MPP Jeremy Roberts – must be held accountable; his support of Bill 124 continues to impact the health care of his constituents. Roberts was elected by a very slim majority – just 174 votes in the last election. Hoy says that the MPP needs to hear that ONA members will not stand by as Bill 124 drives more and more of them away.

"ONA will discuss the need for respectful wages and working conditions for those on the front lines of health care," says Hoy. "Our patients, residents and clients need and deserve to have sufficient nurses and health-care professionals there for them."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, industry and clinics.

What: Rally for c are to repeal Bill 124



Who: Ontario Nurses' Association President Cathryn Hoy, First Vice-President

Angela Preocanin, RNs and health-care professionals from ONA Locals 42, 74, 83, 84 and 214



When: Friday March 4, 2022, noon to 1:15 pm



Where: Constituency Office of Jeremy Roberts, MPP Ottawa West – Nepean, 1580 Merivale Rd., Nepean

