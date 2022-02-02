Media Advisory - ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN, available for comment following her meeting with Premier Ford

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association is hopeful its much-anticipated meeting with Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott could set the stage for needed solutions to address the nursing and health professional crisis plaguing Ontario's health-care system.

Nurses and health professionals have faced a tumultuous and chaotic work environment for more than a decade, and the pandemic has exacerbated and exposed the system's frailty. Patients, residents and clients have been deeply impacted by the ongoing nursing crisis, while more nurses are being driven away by excessive workloads and overtime, dangerous conditions, and legislation that has suppressed their wages and overridden collective agreements.

ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN, First Vice-President Angela Preocanin, RN, are meeting with Premier Ford and Minister Elliott on Thursday afternoon to present solutions to the nursing shortage and to ask for urgent action. Hoy will be available later that afternoon for media interviews.

WHAT: ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN, available for media interviews WHEN: After 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022. WHY: To discuss the result of the meeting and to outline next steps.

