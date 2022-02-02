U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.42
    +43.88 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,646.93
    +241.69 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,413.29
    +67.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.21
    -21.53 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4360
    -0.2460 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,501.15
    -1,173.07 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.03
    -21.44 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Media Advisory - ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN, available for comment following her meeting with Premier Ford

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association is hopeful its much-anticipated meeting with Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott could set the stage for needed solutions to address the nursing and health professional crisis plaguing Ontario's health-care system.

Ontario Nurses&#39; Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses&#39; Association)

Nurses and health professionals have faced a tumultuous and chaotic work environment for more than a decade, and the pandemic has exacerbated and exposed the system's frailty. Patients, residents and clients have been deeply impacted by the ongoing nursing crisis, while more nurses are being driven away by excessive workloads and overtime, dangerous conditions, and legislation that has suppressed their wages and overridden collective agreements.

ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN, First Vice-President Angela Preocanin, RN, are meeting with Premier Ford and Minister Elliott on Thursday afternoon to present solutions to the nursing shortage and to ask for urgent action. Hoy will be available later that afternoon for media interviews.

WHAT:

ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN, available for media interviews

WHEN:

After 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

WHY:

To discuss the result of the meeting and to outline next steps.

www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; Twitter.com/OntarioNurses; instagram.com/ontario.nurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c4395.html

Recommended Stories

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Hit a Pot-Hole Today

    After a terrific Tuesday, shares of marijuana stocks are getting stubbed out on Wednesday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 2.4%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is down 4.3%. It's all the more surprising given that, just yesterday evening, Marijuana Moment also reported that in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act (which is the official name of the marijuana banking law) has been refiled for consideration, and that the House Rules Committee has OK'd the bill for a vote by the full House this week.

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • Gilead earnings hurt by legal settlement, other charges

    (Reuters) -Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, citing a $1.25 billion legal settlement involving HIV drug patents and a charge related to its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences Inc , sending the company's shares down nearly 4%. Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, down from $2.19 a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had forecast $1.60 per share, as compiled by Refinitiv.

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Medtronic announces first procedure in Europe with Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium, and chief executive officer and founder of the Belgium-based ORSI Academy, a multidisciplinary center for training, research and development, and data analy

  • What To Eat If You're Hungry Right Before Bedtime, According To Nutritionists

    Snacking before sleep isn't often recommended, but sometimes it's necessary. Here's what to grab.

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; Fed Warns on Jobs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid

  • Kim Kardashian's 'slim-thick' body type is more harmful than 'ultra-thin': New study

    Canadian researchers say images of bodies like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's have a greater impact on women's body image than other body types.

  • DeFuniak Springs police roll out new tool to restrain people without injury. Here's how it works.

    The DeFuniak Springs Police Department recently purchased four new restraint devices designed to apprehend people with little to no harm.

  • The dog breeds with the most health problems

    These are just some of the popular dog breeds prone to health issues

  • If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns

    Plenty of over-the-counter supplements flood the marketplace promising to boost performance in the bedroom. But their claims are often made without proof, and the poorly regulated category is filled with specious promises and even counterfeit products. So would-be users are always wise to approach these sexual enhancement supplements with skepticism and caution, and to do their homework. Now, one such supplement is making headlines as a result of a recall due to serious safety concerns. Here's w

  • U.S. COVID death toll tops fall peak and is higher than in other wealthy countries, as global deaths climb 9% in latest week

    The average number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. has climbed above 2,600, according to a New York Times tracker, now higher than the peak surge in the fall when delta was the dominant variant and close to the peak last winter, before vaccines were available.

  • Novavax Is Asking for Emergency Authorization for Its COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax is asking the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which works slightly differently than other vaccines on the market. Here's what you need to know.

  • 50-year-old muscles just can’t grow big like they used to – the biology of how muscles change with age

    Why is it harder to build muscle as you age? DjelicS/iStock via Getty ImagesThere is perhaps no better way to see the absolute pinnacle of human athletic abilities than by watching the Olympics. But at the Winter Games this year – and at almost all professional sporting events – you rarely see a competitor over 40 years old and almost never see a single athlete over 50. This is because with every additional year spent on Earth, bodies age and muscles don’t respond to exercise the same as they us

  • CDC advises against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued travel advisories for a dozen countries, including Mexico, Brazil and Singapore, citing high rates of COVID-19 infections.The countries were raised to the CDC's highest COVID-19 warning, "Level 4: Very High." The State Department also raised the risk of general travel to Mexico, Singapore, Chile, Peru and several other countries to "Level 4: Do Not Travel."The omicron variant...

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.