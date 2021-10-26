MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Medical Association releases roadmap to better health-care system

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend a virtual news conference today, where the Ontario Medical Association will release new information about the pandemic backlog of care and a sweeping new report recommending solutions to the province's most pressing health-care challenges.

Prescription for Ontario: Doctors' Five-Point Plan for Better Health Care is the result of the broadest consultation in the OMA's 140-year history. Thousands of Ontarians from around the province shared their advice on what health-care issues were most important to them. We combined that with the advice of doctors and more than 110 health-care organizations, social service agencies and community leaders.

With a provincial election less than a year away, the OMA is urging all political parties to adopt its recommendations as part of their platforms.

