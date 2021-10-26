U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Medical Association releases roadmap to better health-care system

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend a virtual news conference today, where the Ontario Medical Association will release new information about the pandemic backlog of care and a sweeping new report recommending solutions to the province's most pressing health-care challenges.

Ontario Medical Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)
Ontario Medical Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

Prescription for Ontario: Doctors' Five-Point Plan for Better Health Care is the result of the broadest consultation in the OMA's 140-year history. Thousands of Ontarians from around the province shared their advice on what health-care issues were most important to them. We combined that with the advice of doctors and more than 110 health-care organizations, social service agencies and community leaders.

With a provincial election less than a year away, the OMA is urging all political parties to adopt its recommendations as part of their platforms.

When: 11 a.m.-noon TODAY. Interviews can be arranged separately.

Where: Zoom webinar. Register here.

Who: OMA CEO Allan O'Dette and President Dr. Adam Kassam

PLEASE NOTE: You must register in advance for the Zoom news conference. You can register at any time, including while the event is taking place, but you need to register to gain access.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c0264.html

