Media Advisory: Ontario Medical Association launching northern health-care recommendations in Sudbury

TORONTO, Oct.24, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend a virtual news conference on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine where the Ontario Medical Association will release Prescription for Northern Ontario, a plan to address health-care challenges and service gaps in northern Ontario.

It's part of a bigger plan Prescription for Ontario: Doctors' Five-Point Plan for Better Health Care to be released Tuesday recommending solutions to the province's most pressing health-care challenges.

The plans are the result of the broadest consultation in the OMA's 140-year history. More than 110 health-care organizations, social service agencies and community leaders provided input. Almost 8,000 Ontarians from 600 communities across the province shared their views through an online survey. Doctors representing a wide range of specialties and regions gave their expert advice.

With a provincial election less than a year away, the OMA is urging all political parties to adopt its recommendations as part of their platforms.

When: 10:30 -11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct.25. In-person interviews can be arranged separately.

Who: OMA CEO Allan O'Dette and President Dr. Adam Kassam will be in Sudbury and are available for in-person interviews. NOSM Dean Dr. Sarita Verma will host from Sudbury. Dr. Sarah Newbery, NOSM's assistant dean of physician workforce strategy, will participate from Marathon.

