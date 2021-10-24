U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory: Ontario Medical Association launching northern health-care recommendations in Sudbury

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct.24, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend a virtual news conference on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine where the Ontario Medical Association will release Prescription for Northern Ontario, a plan to address health-care challenges and service gaps in northern Ontario.

Ontario Medical Association (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

It's part of a bigger plan Prescription for Ontario: Doctors' Five-Point Plan for Better Health Care to be released Tuesday recommending solutions to the province's most pressing health-care challenges.

The plans are the result of the broadest consultation in the OMA's 140-year history. More than 110 health-care organizations, social service agencies and community leaders provided input. Almost 8,000 Ontarians from 600 communities across the province shared their views through an online survey. Doctors representing a wide range of specialties and regions gave their expert advice.

With a provincial election less than a year away, the OMA is urging all political parties to adopt its recommendations as part of their platforms.

When: 10:30 -11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct.25. In-person interviews can be arranged separately.

Where: Zoom webinar. Register here.

Who: OMA CEO Allan O'Dette and President Dr. Adam Kassam will be in Sudbury and are available for in-person interviews. NOSM Dean Dr. Sarita Verma will host from Sudbury. Dr. Sarah Newbery, NOSM's assistant dean of physician workforce strategy, will participate from Marathon.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • If you wish to do an in-person interview at NOSM, please let us know in advance as you will need to complete COVID documentation including proof of full vaccination.

  • You must register in advance for the Zoom news conference. You can register at any time, including while the event is taking place, but you need to register to gain access.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/24/c5125.html

