Media Advisory - Ontario Nurses, Health-Care Professionals Will Hold Community Day of Action for Better Care

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Registered nurses (RNs) and health-care professionals in multiple cities across Ontario will be out on Sunday to ask the public for support in calling on hospital CEOs to settle a better contract with 60,000 public hospital nurses and health-care professionals. The events come as the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) prepares to head to arbitration early next month after contract negotiations with the Ontario Hospital Association did not result in a settlement.

ONA members and supporters are organizing community days of action as they continue their efforts to fight threats to publicly funded and publicly delivered health care for Ontarians, and for their key contract demands of better staffing and wages. These measures would improve nurse retention and recruitment efforts, allowing Ontarians to access better-quality, timely care in our public hospitals.

The RNs and health-care professionals will be talking to members of the public and making it easy for Ontarians to learn more about what the Ford government and hospital CEOs are doing to undermine their health-care system and move public funds to private, for-profit providers. They will be inviting the public to sign the petitions, demanding fairness and better care for all.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

