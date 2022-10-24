Media Advisory - Ontario Power Generation - Darlington Nuclear Station Update

Reuters

While financial markets judged the outcome of China's Communist Party Congress harshly on Monday, on China's internet the only permitted response has been full-throated support. President Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term at the Congress that wound up on Sunday, introducing a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists and triggering a sharp slump in mainland and Hong Kong stocks as investors sold on fears that economic growth would be sacrificed for policies driven by ideology. But no such reaction was visible on China's internet, which was already heavily policed and saw a tightening up of censorship before and during the Congress, analysts said.