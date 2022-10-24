U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Media Advisory - Ontario Power Generation - Darlington Nuclear Station Update

CLARINGTON, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 Ontario Power Generation President Ken Hartwick will be joined by Canada Infrastructure Bank CEO Ehren Cory, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith for an important announcement about nuclear energy.

Canada Infrastructure Bank (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)
Canada Infrastructure Bank (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

Date:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022



Time:

9:45 a.m. Media are asked to arrive by 9:00 a.m.



Location:

Darlington Energy Complex


1855 Energy Drive


Clarington, ON

Livestream link here.

Ontario Power Generation (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)
Ontario Power Generation (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c6253.html

