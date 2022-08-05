U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario unions to hold action at Queen’s Park as Ontario Legislature resumes

Ontario Federation of Labour
·1 min read
Ontario Federation of Labour

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario workers will mark the return of the Ontario Legislature with an action at Queen’s Park on Monday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m.

As Ford’s PC government sets their priorities for the months ahead, workers will meet outside to hold a press conference and demonstrate what the Ontario government’s priorities should be. These priorities include addressing the cost-of-living crisis, and re-building public services like our public health care system.

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Queen’s Park, South Lawn

Speakers Include:

  • Ahmad Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour

  • Layla Staats, Indigenous Filmmaker/Activist

  • Shelly Ormsby, Registered Nurse, ONA Member

  • Cory Knipe, Bargaining Chair, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546

  • Jennifer Scott, President, Gig Workers United

  • Willy Noiles, Injured Worker Advocate, Ontario Network of Injured Workers

For more information, please contact:
Rob Halpin
Executive Director
Ontario Federation of Labour
rhalpin@ofl.ca | 416-707-9014

cj/COPE343


